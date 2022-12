Jannat Zubair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair earlier had shared a sneak peek of her new house which was getting constructed in September. At the age of 21, Jannat managed to purchase a house for her own. She shared images from the construction site and wrote, 'Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah'.