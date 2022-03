Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

The most shocking news of the week remained to be Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's breakup. They were considered to be the most ideal couple, however, they have now called it quits. Divya shared the news will all through her Instagram account. Their separation news has left their fans heartbroken. Here is a list of TV couples who left everyone shocked with their separation news.