Divya Agarwal stuns yet again

Divya Agarwal is on a slay mode and how. The actress won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Cartel. For the awards, she wore a beige and brown gown from Abhishek Sharma Studio. The deep side cuts revealed her curvy frame. This is her first big win. Friends like Esha Gupta, RJ Anmol, Rohit Suchanti and others congratulated her. Divya Agarwal has done photoshoots with Amit Khanna which have come out really well.