Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's breakup didn't come as a surprise to ShaRa fans. As the reports of their separation were doing around for quite a time now. They mutually got separated and didn't even declare it on social media as it was understood. Shamita and Raqesh got separated reportedly due to both the actor's and operate dreams and ambitions. So they decided to part ways on mutual consent than make it ugly.