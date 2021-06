Image credit: Instagram/drikshit_fan_page

Sana Sayyad-Imaad Shamsi wedding

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad who known for her role as Drishti Shergill in the show got married to her beau Imaad Shamsi. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair in the presence of family members and close friends. Sana Sayyad wore a off-white gorgeous lehenga while Imaad Shamsi opted for a off-white sherwani for their nikaah ceremony.