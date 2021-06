Image credit: Instagram/Adhvik Mahajan

Sana Sayyad's haldi ceremony

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad is all set to marry her boyfriend, Imaad Shamsi an entrepreneur on June 25. Sana and Imaad know each other since their college days. In an interview with ETimes, Sana spoke about her love story. She said that they were in the same college and had a common group of friends. Though they had known each other for almost eight years, Sana never thought about them in this light back then. Now, the wedding rituals have begun and Sana Sayyad’s Divya Drishti co-star and best friend, Adhvik Mahajan was present on her special day. He has shared pictures from Sana’s mehendi ceremony.