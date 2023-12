Divyanka Tripathi had plans to adopt a baby post her break-up

Divyanka Tripathi was in a steady relationship with Ssharad Malhotra, but when things did not work out between them, they parted ways. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divya opened up about dealing with heartbreak and how she almost adopted a baby before meeting Vivek. She revealed that how she and her mother both went to a jewellery store and bought an engagement ring. She had got engaged to herself and also posted about the same on Instagram. She said that if she had not found Vivek, she would have adopted a baby because she wanted love and a companion.