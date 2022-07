Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's wedding anniversary celebrations in the Maldives

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fell in love while shooting for the show. They tied the knot in 2016 in a lavish wedding ceremony. Recently on 8th July, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya completed 6 years of togetherness as man and wife. And to mark and celebrate the occasion, the two lovebirds jetted off to Maldives, what a romantic place, isn't it? DiVek as they are fondly called by their fans turned romantic and also dished out goals!