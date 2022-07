Image credit: Instagram

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle and called out her fake fans who have been sending her hate messages and mail. In case you missed it, Rubina is getting body shamed. Some anonymous social media enthusiasts have been trolling the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress for gaining weight. Rubina penned a hard-hitting note saying that it's her life and one of the phases of it. She asked them to not call themselves her fan if they only admire her for her physical appearance.