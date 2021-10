Image credit: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Daredevil Divyanka

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ended recently and we got the winner of the season. Arjun Bijlani was declared as the winner of the show while Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya emerged as the first runner up of the show. However, post the show all Divyanka’s fans started slamming the makers for being biased and making Arjun the winner. Divyanka’s fans have called her their winner and keep calling her ‘Dhaakad Divyanka’. Now, Divyanka’s family has celebrated her daredevil journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.