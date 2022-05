Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sandiip Sikcand's mother Veena Sikcand's 75th birthday bash

Producer Sandiip Sikcand's mother, Veena Sikcand turned 75 recently and the doting son had thrown a lavish birthday bash in the city. It was attended by a lot of TV stars such as Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar and many more celebs. Let's have a dekko at the list of celebs who attended the lavish birthday bash of Veena Sikcand.