Bring in Diwali at the theatres

With Diwali round the corner, everybody is gearing up with their plans for the festival. While shopping, holidays, visiting relatives and all the other works would be a part of most people’s itinerary, for a movie-buff, it’s always about keeping an eye out for the exciting new releases headed our way during the festive season. So, if you’re one of said movie-buffs, then we’ve got you covered with the complete list of new theatrical releases from Bollywood, Hollywood and the South set to hit screens this Diwali weekend, signalling a welcome reopening of cinema halls, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Kerala.