Image credit: Instagram

Hina Khan

Diwali is here and it is time for fun and happiness. It is the festival of lights when we all light up our house with diyas, decorate with flowers and also make beautiful rangolis. There was also a tradition to burn crackers earlier, but now people have become conscious about environment. The smoke that comes post we burn crackers is harmful and even animals are scared of crackers. Many of the television celebrities ask their fans to stop burning crackers and save environment. Hina Khan has always been the one who promotes cracker-free Diwali.