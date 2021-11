Work and festivities going hand-in-hand

Kangana Ranaut was seen celebrating Diwali with her brother and sister-in-law at Manikarnika Studio. Sharing pictures of the same on her official Instagram handle, she wrote: “No excitement like Diwali excitement. Morning Pooja at the office. Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor... I came to the city with nothing... Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way... Looking back this journey seems surreal... Happy Diwali to all.”