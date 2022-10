Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with Nupur Shikhare and mother-in-law

A couple of weeks ago, Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare. The two have been dating for a couple of years now. Ira Khan spent her Diwali with Nupur, his mother and her cousins. It was a fam-jam festive occasion for Ira Khan. The pretty star kid took to her social media handle to share pictures online. Ira Khan shared a couple of pics in which she is seen posing with her brothers and sisters, her fiance Nupur Shikhare and also a solo pic with Nupur's mom. Let's check out the pics here: