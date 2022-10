Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Look at the birthday celebrations of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

It was the first Diwali after marriage for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The actress wore a blue salwar kameez while he was in a simple white kurta. She has shared a reel where we can see her doing up her home for Diwali. She was making Rangolis and floral rangolis. The actress lives with her in-laws. Aishwarya Sharma is famous all over India as Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.