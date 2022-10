TV Bahus turn patakha on Diwali

The festive occasion means it's time to dress up, get together with family and friends, laugh, chat and have a good time. And that's what happened after years of being cooped up inside the house because of COVID and the pandemic. This time even the TV stars got a chance to celebrate the festival with their loved ones and their friends. How could they let go of such an occasion? So, today, we will be having a look at some of our TV diva bahus who dolled up pretty. The list includes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma, Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame to Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and more.