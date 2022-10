Diwali outfits from Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner. It's time to check your wardrobe and find the best outfit that you can don on various days that you are celebrating the festive occasion. Diwali, the colours of lights also stand for bright and different colours. Just like we use different colours and designs in a Rangoli, there must be different styles and designs of your outfits as well. But if you want to go for something subtle and something earthy, Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe has an amazing collection. They are not blingy or very OTT, but subtle yet chic and stylish.