Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a gala time together at various and fancy Diwali parties. The two were seen twinning in white shimmery outfits. The two slayed in style and posed for the paps. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to appear in the next season of Karan Johar's chat show? Filmmaker drops a MAJOR hint