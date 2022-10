Bollywood stars and their glamorous Diwali outfits

Diwali 2022 was a lit affair for Bollywood. Many parties were held and stars made sure to dress up to perfection. Ladies chose pretty lehengas, sarees, shararas and more as their festive outfits. From Shanaya Kapoor to Katrina Kaif - everyone dressed up to impress. But who wore the costliest outfit? Read here.