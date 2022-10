Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill steals the show at Diwali 2022 bash

Shehnaaz Gill has been in the limelight ever since she appeared in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. She became everyone's favourite including Salman and she continues to spread her magic all over. As the industry is celebrating Diwali, Shehnaaz was seen at Krishan Kumar's bash in Mumbai last night and stole the show with her stunning appearance. Take a look.