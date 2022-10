Diwali 2022: Shriya Saran, Divyanka Tripathi and more celebs at Sandiip Sikcand's bash

TV producer Sandiip Sikcand held a Diwali party at his place. It has been his tradition for a long time. We spotted actors like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan V Grover, Sai Ketan Rao and others at the do. RRR and Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran was also present with her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Take a look at the pics from the do...