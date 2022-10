Diwali 2022: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Bash

This is the first Diwali of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja after the birth of their son, Vayu. The couple who are in India threw a big bash for their family and friends. It was one starry affair. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Rakul Preet Singh, Masaba Gupta and others turned up for it. Nargis Fakhri who is back in India after ages also attended the do. Take a look at the pics...