Cute Kapoor family

We could not see Vayu's face but he had worn a cute red t-shirt and was resting on aunt Rhea Kapoor's shoulders. On the other hand, Sonam was looking cute in a red night dress. A candid photo of the trio was taken. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra celebrates her first Diwali; looks super cute in a lehenga