Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn light up another Diwali party

Top starkids Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn have been painting the two red of late by hobnobbing from one Diwali party to another. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Ajay Devgn’s daughter descended on the same Diwali bash, sending the shutterbugs into a frenzy and what’s more, they also came in twinning in almost similar bronze lehengas. The two partied hard with all the guests presents and had a whale of a time. Check out their pics below: