Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Diwali celebrations have already begun for Bollywood stars. Back-to-back parties are being held by many celebrities. Last evening, ace designer Manish Malhotra organised a Diwali bash at his residence. Many celebrities attended the bash. The highlight was the joint entry of Mr and Mrs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They looked gorgeous as ever. The diva stunned in a simple saree while Vicky looked handsome in a black kurta, pajama and jacket. Check out other couples who attended the bash.