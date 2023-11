Diwali 2023: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone steal a moment of love in the middle of rituals

Ranveer Singh shared pics of the customary Laxmi Puja which is done on the occasion of Diwali. We can see that Deepika Padukone wore a red Benarasi suit. This pic is proof of how romantic they are as a couple. It looks like Puja happened in new house.