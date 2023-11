Diwali celebrations!

The festival of lights, Diwali is here! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team is celebrating this special day on the sets of the show. The show has been number 1 on the TRP charts. It has pushed the very popular Anupamaa from the top spot. The Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer is now the top favourite of the audience. The actors from the show celebrated Diwali on the sets.