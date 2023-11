Alia Bhatt steals all the limelight at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash

Just look at the diva shining and how. Alia Bhatt leaves fans in awe of her beauty in this beautiful red lehenga. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said she doesn’t need to be Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother and won hearts