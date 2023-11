Bollywood celebrates Diwali 2023 with much enthu

Diwali 2023 is full of glam. In the past two days, already more than three Diwali bashes have taken place. Starting with Manish Malhotra's party that saw Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and more in attendance to Ekta Kapoor's party that saw TV stars along with Bollywood stars - it is like a celebrity galore all over. Everyone dressed in traditional outfits, Bollywood stars are churning out some festive fashion goals for all. But with all being in celebrity mode, there are a few celebrities who have gone MIA. Here's the list of stars who have not attended a celebrity Diwali bash so far.