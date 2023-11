Happy Diwali for Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved Indian TV actress globally. Fans adored her in Ishqbaaaz where she played Anika. The actress has purchased a new home in the city. Surbhi Chandna shared pics of her new place much to the delight of fans. Sje was seen in a blue dress with a pink dupatta. Surbhi drew a rangoli outside her home