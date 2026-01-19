Do you know Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistani minister’s SHOCKING transformation at ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding goes VIRAL

1/7





Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, Junaid Safdar, wedding Junaid Safdar is the grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Junaid Safdar got married to Shanjay Ali Rohail in a lavish ceremony which was attended by many big personalities from politics, business, and society. The wedding was a star-studded affair with grand celebrations and celebrity guests. But in this marriage, someone else became the center of discussion.

2/7





Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior minister in the Punjab government, suddenly went viral on social media after attending the wedding. As soon as her pictures came out, people's attention went to her changed look. Many users said that her face looks sharper than before, and there is a different glow in her personality.

3/7





What is the controversy behind Marriyum Aurangzeb’s transformation? In the wedding pictures, Marriyum Aurangzeb looked slimmer and fitter than before. There was a lot of talk on social media about his attitude, style, and confidence. While some praised her, others questioned if she had made any changes to her look. This has become a hot topic of discussion online.

Advertisement

4/7





Social media reaction to Marriyum Aurangzeb's transformation Speculations were also rife about her transformation. Many social media users even said that she might have undergone cosmetic surgery or some kind of treatment. However, no official statement has been made on this so far. Despite this, his photos and discussions continued to trend.

5/7





All about Pakistani politician Marriyum Aurangzeb Marriyum Aurangzeb is a Pakistani politician. She is 45 years old and has been associated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) since 2013. Currently, she is a senior minister in the Punjab government and holds key portfolios such as environment protection, planning, forest, fisheries, wildlife and special initiatives. According to media reports, she has also been given the additional charge of tourism, archaeology, and museums.

6/7





When did Marriyum Aurangzeb join politics? At the beginning of her political career, she was elected as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from a reserved seat for women. Both in 2013 and 2018, she got this responsibility. Later, he also served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the central government. He held this responsibility from 2016 to 2018 and again from April 2022 to August 2023, when Shehbaz Sharif was the Prime Minister of the country.

Advertisement

7/7



