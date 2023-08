Image credit: Instagram

Don 3: Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan

Don 3 announcement is here! Ranveer Singh is the new Don in town. Shah Rukh Khan was the Don in second instalment while Amitabh Bachchan was the OG Don. After a lot of anticipation, the makers of the film have finally announced that Ranveer Singh is taking over King Khan and will lead Don 3. Well, if he is the new Don then who is going to be his junglee billi? Here are some suggestions.