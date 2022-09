Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan too has battled thyroid issues throughout her career. The actress has been trolled mercilessly whether it is for her weight or dressing sense. That has not stopped her from being a trailblazer when it comes to acting. The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, Tumhari Sulu, Sherni are proof that no one has touched diverse genres with as much finesse as her, baring Tabu.