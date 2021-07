Image credit: Instagram

Dilip Kumar's life in a timeline.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan, who was known to the world by his screen name Dilip Kumar, was laid to rest in a suburban cemetery amid full state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Draped in the national Tricolour by a Mumbai Police contingent, Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were taken in procession to the Juhu Muslim Cemetery with scores of people lined up on both sides of the roads to bid a tearful adieu. The 'Kohinoor' of Indian Cinema breathed his last around 7.30 am at the Hinduja Hospital following bouts of old-age related illnesses. His life is nothing short of a beautiful film, replete with every colour of life. From his birth in Peshawar to becoming the First Khan of Bollywood, the screen legend's life is an inspiration to anyone who dares to dream. Here's the timeline of Bollywood's First Khan's life.