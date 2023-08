Ananya Panday's struggle comment

Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday has always been under the radar and netizens still troll her for her comment on ‘struggle’. The actress was invited to Rajeev Masand's show, wherein she said that she always wanted to be an actor. She said that her father has never been in a Dharma film and never went on Koffee With Karan. She even added that it is not as easy as people say as everyone has their own struggle. Also Read - Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees a big drop, will Raksha Bandhan holiday give it a boost?