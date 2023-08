Dream Girl 2: Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan come to cheer for Ananya Panday at the screening of her and Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan makes heads turn with her stylish appearance at the special screening of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer as she comes to extend her support to BFF Ananya Panday, who plays the leading lady in the film.