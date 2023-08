Dream Girl 2 releasing on August 25

It has been an exciting month for Bollywood. A lot of films have made it to the theatres. Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Ghoomer have already taken over the box office. Now, it is time for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2. The second instalment is produced under Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Dream Girl that released in 2019 crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Will Dream Girl 2 achieve the same milestone? Here's a breakdown of the box office report of top films of the year so far. Dream Girl 2 will have to match up to these numbers to enter the list of top hits of 2023.