Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhuliayaa made in 2007 was made on a budget of Rs 25 to 32 crores. It grossed over Rs 80 crores making it one of the clean hits of the year. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was made on a budget of Rs 80 crores. The film made over Rs 267 crores at the box office. Kartik Aaryan is now the established young superstar.