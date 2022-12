Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn. Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta's movie Drishyam 2 has sort off revived Bollywood's glory at the box office. The film has managed to do stupendously well at the box office. It has now emerged at the highest third weekend grosser of the year 2022. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the film did a business of Rs 23.29 cr over its third weekend beating others like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR Hindi and more.