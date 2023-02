Image credit: Instagram

Abhishek Pathak marries Shivaleeka Oberoi

Looks like it is the season of big Bollywood weddings. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, another couple from Bollywood is now hitched for life. Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with his actor-girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi. It was recently revealed that their wedding will take place in Goa and their beautiful pictures as Man and Wife are here already.