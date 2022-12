Full box office report

The month of November was a clustered one as quite a few films made it to the theatres. While Bollywood has been struggling hard to mint money at the box office, the month came as a relief to all as Drishyam 2 managed to mint good money at the box office. Though it suffered a little competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara, the positive reviews only helped the film to do good. Varun Dhawan's Bhediya too made it to the theatres but struggled to make money. Here's the full box office report of latest films.