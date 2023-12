Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani shares an interesting story behind making the film and its title

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is releasing on December 21. The film has been one of the most talked about films and now Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani have come together to share interesting BTS stories about the film. During this chat, Rajkumar Hirani revealed why he made the film and how it came to his mind. Shah Rukh Khan showed a picture of a bunglow that had an plane made on its roof. Rajkumar Hirani said that it is a actual house near Jalandhar. The plane is made of cement and there are many such houses there. The plane indicates that someone from their house has been to USA, Canada or London for work or studies or something. It is a moment of pride for them. Rajkumar Hirani found this interesting and then decided to research on these people. He said that in that area every person wants to go abroad. He also narrated a story that during the World War there were not many people to work for the textile industry. Hence, they took some people from Punjab. Later it was banned but the families were divided by then and many people wanted to go abroad to be with their loved ones but could not get visas. They could not pass the tests and hence the tradition of going there illegally started. The route they used for it became the donkey route. Shah Rukh Khan further shared that there is a Gurudhwara specially for people who pray that they get to go abroad. They also spoke about the way English is taught to people who want to go abroad.