Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad hits back at trolls in the most savage manner

Hrithik Roshan's lady love, Saba Azad was called mad and advised therapy after her dance video on the ramp went viral. She reacted to the troll and said, Yes, Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up every day in the wake of the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on. I must be mad because maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens, adding nothing but hate into the world. That's your legacy; that's what you're going to leave behind. (smiley face emoticon) Chew on that buddy!