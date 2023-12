Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Dunki screening: Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan and others watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Dunki has been released today. It is Shah Rukh Khan's third film to be released this year. The film talks about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal. A special screening was held for Dunki in the city and friends and family of SRK graced the same. Shah Rukh Khan's princess Suhana Khan arrived in style for the screening. She wore a shade of blue. The actress was all smiles for the paparazzi.