Celebs at Aman Gill's wedding party

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Taapsee Pannu and more stars attended the renowned film producer Aman Gill's wedding party. The couple threw a lavish wedding party that became the talk of the town. Aman secretly tied the knot with Amrit Berar on June 7 and a month later he shared pictures and videos of his wedding ceremony. After three months after their wedding, the producer threw a lavish party for his friends. Several A-lister Bollywood stars arrived at the function.