Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer is out now

Dunki drop 4 is out now. The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's movie have finally released the trailer of the film and as expected, King Khan's fans are going gaga over it. The movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani who is known for films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Sanju, PK and more. The trailer reveals that the film is based on illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. The story is about five friends who move to London illegally and then struggle to return to India. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and more in pivotal roles. Here's looking at top highlights from the trailer that will make you eager for Dunki.