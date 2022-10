Dussehra 2022: Before Adipurush, Raavan Dahan was shown in these Bollywood movies

The country is in the throes of celebrating Navratri, in the lead up to Dussehra, which is around the corner. And one of the most iconic moments of Dussehra is Raavan Dahan aka the burning of the effigy of Raavan, which has also been shown symbolically or in festive spirit in some memorable Bollywood movies. With the Adipurush teaser that dropped yesterday initiating this conversation again of Bollywood’s depiction of Raavan Dahan, we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane when superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more portrayed the iconic Dussehra moment in movies like Swades, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rowdy Rathore and others…