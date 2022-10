Rhea Chakraborty and Rani Mukerji at Navami celebrations at Durga Puja pandal

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik attended the Maha Navami Aarti at the North Bombay Puja Pandal which is organised by Rani Mukerji's family. She wore a light onion pink saree. The siblings were seen praying to the Goddess. The Aarti of Maha Navami is always a special one. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik stayed together all through. Rani Mukerji was seen in a hot neon pink saree with loads of jewellery. Take a look at the pics...