Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi is one of the highest TRP raking shows. It has witnessed some major leaps over the years. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the leads. The leaps show many generations taking the story forward. After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami came onboard as leads. Pratiksha Honmukhe was ropped in to play Ruhi. However, the shocking news came in when reports of Rajan Shahi's production house sacking Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Reportedly, they were asked to leave within 15 minutes.